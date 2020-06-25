WWE has been one of the few sports/entertainment companies that has continued largely uninterrupted during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve made some significant adjustments to the way they operate and seen a number of superstars take a break out of an abundance of caution.

But even with all of the precautions WWE has taken during the pandemic, they haven’t been able to escape the fast-traveling virus. Just yesterday there were reports that a swath of WWE superstars and officials tested positive for the coronavirus.

The identities of most of the superstars have been trickling in slowly. But on Thursday, WWE host Kayla Braxton revealed that she had contracted the virus – for a second time.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE!” Braxton wrote. “I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me.”

WWE has been putting on events at their Performance Center in Florida ever since the pandemic began. But superstars such as Roman Reigns, who has battled leukemia, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn have both refrained from competing.

But even with all of the positive coronavirus test results, WWE shows no signs of slowing down. They have not canceled an episode of RAW or Smackdown since either show began airing and don’t seem ready to do so now.

We can only hope that they continue to take more precautions to prevent future infections.