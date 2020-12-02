WWE Legend Pat Patterson Has Passed Away

On Wednesday the WWE Universe lost another of its all-time greats as Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passed away. He was 79 years old and had been battling cancer

Born Pierre Clermont in Quebec, Patterson began wrestling all the way back in 1958, performing for various regional promotions across the United States, Japan and his native Canada. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1979, kicking off a career in the company that would last more than 40 years.

During his time as a wrestler, Patterson became the first Intercontinental Champion in history and feuded with the likes of Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase and Bob Backlund. Upon his retirement in 1984, Patterson joined the company in a front office role and quickly became one of Vince McMahon’s most trusted people.

Patterson is credited with creating the iconic Royal Rumble match. Last year he became the oldest WWE champion in history, beating Drake Maverick to win the 24/7 Championship.

In 1996, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Deservedly so.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away. https://t.co/SDMTR6skZn — WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2020

2020 has been a rough year for some of the pro wrestling icons of the past few decades.

Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, passed away in January. Fellow Hall of Famer Howard Finkel one of the greatest announcers in history, passed away in April.

Former tag team wrestle Shad Gaspard tragically lost his life saving his son from drowning. And Hall of Famers “Bullet” Bob Armstrong and Joseph Laurinaitis (aka Road Warrior Animal) both passed away over the summer.

Our hearts go out to Pat Patterson’s family and loved ones, as well as the other WWE legends we’ve lost.