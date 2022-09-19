WWE Legend Reportedly Underwent Emergency Surgery

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A legendary WWE star reportedly underwent emergency surgery last week.

Trish Stratus, a legendary WWE figure, underwent emergency surgery for her appendix.

Thankfully, she is OK.

"I’m really glad I went to check it out," Trish said on her Instagram, "you know to avoid the whole dying thing."

Stratus' appendix was reportedly about to burst open.

The WWE legend added that she has some cool scars now.

"Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ," she said ... adding, "Turns out it’s an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal."

Rest up, Trish!