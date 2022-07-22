WWE Makes Significant Announcement About Triple H

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

Paul "Triple H" Levesque won't be returning to the ring, but the WWE had encouraging news to share with its fan base this Friday morning.

The WWE has announced that Triple H will resume his executive position as executive vice president of talent relations, effective immediately.

As you'd expect, Triple H is thrilled to be back in this role.

"I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations," he said in an official statement. "I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge."

Earlier this year, Triple H announced that he has a defibrillator in his chest due to a cardiac event that occurred last year. That's why his in-ring career is over.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs," Triple H said. "I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure."

Although the days of Triple H competing for championships are over, it's good to know that he'll remain a key contributor for the WWE.