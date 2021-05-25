WWE Has Parted Ways With Notable Broadcaster

WWE has parted ways with broadcast Adnan Virk, just seven weeks after the renowned broadcaster joined the company in the booth.

The company announced the decision in a statement on its website and its social media channels on Tuesday afternoon that the two parties had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work,” the company wrote in a brief press release.

Virk also addressed the news, calling the last few weeks “a grind.” However, he thanked WWE for what he called “a wonderful opportunity.”

“Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity,” Virk wrote on Twitter. “The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially@WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

Virk had joined the broadcast team for Monday Night Raw back in April, citing his passion for wrestling as a primary reason for joining the company. However, he struggled to win over the sports rabid fanbase, which might’ve ultimately led to his departure from WWE.

“I’m elated to be joining the premier sports entertainment company in my new role with WWE,” Virk said at the time of his hiring in mid-April. “As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling.”

As of right now, no information has been given about who will replace Virk as the WWE Monday Night Raw play-by-play broadcaster. It’s also unclear if Corey Graves and Byron Saxton will remain on the announcing team moving forward.

