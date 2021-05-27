On Thursday afternoon, the WWE reportedly released one of its lead announcers in a move that shocked fans.

According to a report from Fightful, the company is moving on from longtime announcer Tom Phillips.

“After nearly ten years on camera, Tom Phillips has been released by WWE. Fightful has learned,” the report read. “While not announced officially that Tom Phillips has been let go, he’s the latest in a string of releases affecting backstage personnel and even WWE Studios.”

Tom Phillips Let Go By WWE https://t.co/qtalxUZpNt — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 27, 2021

Phillips recently served as the lead play-by-play announcer on Monday Night Raw. He held that position from January 26, 2020, when he replaced Vic Joseph, until April 12th, 2021 when Adnan Virk replaced him.

The WWE announced the release of the later earlier this week. The WWE issued a very brief release stating the move was part of a “mutual decision” between the company and Virk.

Virk himself took to Twitter with a statement as well.

“Thanks to WWE for a wonderful opportunity,” Virk wrote on Twitter. “The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company, especially Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

The WWE is clearly shaking things up and moving in a new direction with its announcing teams.