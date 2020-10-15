Longtime WWE star and actor John Cena is officially off the dating market.

Cena, 43, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple reportedly got married earlier this week after months of engagement rumors.

The wrestling star and his now-wife have been together since early 2019. Cena had been dating fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, but the couple called it quits.

Wrestling News had some details on the wedding:

The couple got married on Monday in Tampa, Florida after months of rumors that they were engaged. Cena and Shariatzadeh have been together since early 2019, a few months after Cena and Nikki Bella publicly called it quits. We were told that the wedding was attended by friends and family, including some of Cena’s friends from WWE.

Cena reportedly met Shariatzadeh while he was filming a movie in Canada. She was reportedly working as a product manager for Avigilon, a Motor Solutions company. Cena was in town to shoot Playing with Fire, a 2019 comedy film about a group of firefighters who are forced into a babysitting role.

We send our best wishes to John and Shay on their marriage!