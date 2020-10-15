The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

WWE Star John Cena Is Officially A Married Man

John Cena walks the red carpet.SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: John Cena attends the red carpet for 'Bumblebee' at Comic-Con International 2018 on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Longtime WWE star and actor John Cena is officially off the dating market.

Cena, 43, has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple reportedly got married earlier this week after months of engagement rumors.

The wrestling star and his now-wife have been together since early 2019. Cena had been dating fellow WWE star Nikki Bella, but the couple called it quits.

Wrestling News had some details on the wedding:

The couple got married on Monday in Tampa, Florida after months of rumors that they were engaged.

Cena and Shariatzadeh have been together since early 2019, a few months after Cena and Nikki Bella publicly called it quits. We were told that the wedding was attended by friends and family, including some of Cena’s friends from WWE.

Cena reportedly met Shariatzadeh while he was filming a movie in Canada. She was reportedly working as a product manager for Avigilon, a Motor Solutions company. Cena was in town to shoot Playing with Fire, a 2019 comedy film about a group of firefighters who are forced into a babysitting role.

View this post on Instagram

Love ❤️ #JohnCena

A post shared by Shay Shariatzadeh (@shayshariatzadehh) on

We send our best wishes to John and Shay on their marriage!


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.