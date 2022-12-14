WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille attend Meet WWE Superstars during 2018 New York Comic Con at The Queer Lounge at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."

Rose joined the WWE in 2015 after placing second in Tough Enough. The professional fitness competitor had no prior in-ring experience.

She debuted on the main roster in 2017 alongside Sonya Deville and Paige. Four years later, Rose revived her career when returning to NXT, WWE's developmental brand.

Rose earned her first title when defeating Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship on October 26, 2021. She had a dominant reign while leading the Toxic Attraction faction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

While the 21-year-old Perez looked poised to dethrone Rose when becoming the No. 1 contender on Saturday's NXT Deadline, it was somewhat surprising for the title match to take place on Tuesday's weekly TV episode rather than a premium live event.

Some may also see WWE's decision to release Rose because of explicit content as hypocritical. While now a publicly traded company running PG shows, they used to test the limits with sex-driven content.

AEW star Athena, who worked in WWE under the ring name Ember Moon, also claimed in an interview earlier this year that the company held "a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose."

Before the surprising release, Rose seemed likely to carry her momentum onto the Raw or SmackDown brand in 2023. Her wrestling future is now unclear.