WWE star Becky Lynch teased a major announcement ahead of tonight’s edition of RAW. She wasn’t exaggerating.

Lynch revealed moments ago that she and her fiance, fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, are expecting their first child. The four-time women’s champion did so in an emotional announcement during RAW at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lynch, the RAW Women’s title holder, entered the ring while carrying the Money In The Bank briefcase. After that, wrestler Asuka walked into the ring to confront Lynch.

At that time, Lynch revealed that the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was actually for the RAW Women’s Title, which she handed to Asuka, telling her to “go be a warrior ’cause I’m gonna go be a mother.”

Lynch’s announcement was met by a flooding of congratulations from throughout the wrestling world. The 33-year-old performer left a message for everyone on her personal Twitter account.

“I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true,” Lynch wrote. “I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

Lynch and Rollins announced their engagement in August 2019.

Congrats to the happy couple.