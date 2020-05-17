Most major sports leagues have yet to resume or start play in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The few sporting contests that have taken place in recent days did so without fans in attendance. But decisions by other sports league presidents aren’t swaying Vince McMahon’s future plans for the WWE.

SummerSlam is the second-biggest WWE events of entire year, behind WrestleMania. But it needs to find a new location for the event. The 2020 edition of the event was set to be held in Boston. But Boston’s mayor just recently announced events with large crowds are prohibited through the end of summer.

The massive WWE “Party of the Summer” is set to take place on Aug. 23rd. McMahon and the WWE still plan to hold the event that day, but will now have to find a new home other than Boston. The only other option would be for McMahon to move the Aug. 23rd date back to either September or October.

But a recent report suggest McMahon is looking to move SummerSlam to a new home. The WWE president is reportedly “determined” to have live fans in attendance for the highly anticipated wrestling event later this year.

Vince McMahon is "determined" to have a live crowd at this year's SummerSlam, scheduled for August 22, per @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/sgzLMnJX6N — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 16, 2020

McMahon has had lofty goals in the past. Something tells us he’ll be able to turn his wish into a reality.

Several other states will likely allow large crowded events later this year. The WWE could choose a state that’s been less impacted by coronavirus as the new home of SummerSlam.

If a change is going to be made, McMahon and the WWE will likely make an announcement in the next few weeks.

[Dave Meltzer]