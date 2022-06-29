WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Reveals Her Message To Other Athletes

New York , United States - 29 April 2022; WWE wrestler Bianca Belair during the weigh-ins, held at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, ahead of the undisputed lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

Don't try to put professional wrestlers in a box, says WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

Belair, 33, who has been a SmackDown Women's Champion and won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, was an SEC track and field athlete and CrossFit competitor before entering the ring.

Now firmly established in her wrestling career, Belair wants to make sure that she and her fellow WWE competitors get their due from other athletes.

"Now that I'm in the inside of the WWE, and I'm a WWE superstar, all I've got to say when I meet athletes is 'Put some respect on our name,'" Belair told Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss on "Laces Out."

Last year, Belair won an ESPY for being the first Black woman to main event at WrestleMania, an accomplishment that she says fuels her to do even more.

"We're changing the game, and I want to be a part of that," Belair said. "I want to be a part of that because we're not just WWE superstars. We're not just wrestlers. We're athletes. We're actors. We're entertainers. We're icons. We're representation. We're activists. We're doing it all."

Belair most recently defended her Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, beating Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

She'll next defend her title against Carmella in a singles match at Money in the Bank this coming weekend.