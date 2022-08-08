WWE World Reacts To Monday's Big Firing News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former wrestler and longtime WWE employee John Laurinaitis was fired by the company recently, according to reports.

Laurinaitis, who had been with WWE since 2011, had been on administrative leave since April, when the Wall Street Journal reported that a WWE investigation uncovered non-disclosure agreements involving claims of misconduct by female employees levied against Vince McMahon and Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations.

During his time at WWE, Laurinaitis held a number of roles, including head of talent relations, road agent, on-air talent and more. During his wrestling career, he worked under the stage name Johnny Ace.

Laurinaitis' departure hasn't exactly been met with a lot of handwringing by many wrestling fans.

McMahon has retired, and now Laurinaitis has "quietly been let go."

We'll see what other fallout comes from the WWE investigation.