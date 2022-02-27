The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Rumors

Vince McMahon speaking to the media.12 Jul 2000: Vince McMahon talks during the XFL Press Conference at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

There’s a chance that Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon may be fighting in the near future.

Per Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the schedule for Wrestlemania.

This would be quite the match considering that McMahon is close to turning 77. Meanwhile, McAfee is only 34.

McMahon would have much more experience than McAfee since the latter has only had a couple of matches in the ring.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for this show as this would likely draw a ton of ratings.

The WWE world doesn’t seem too thrilled with this idea, however.

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place from April 2-3 in Dallas, Texas.

There will surely be more details on this tilt as the dates get closer.

