WWE World Reacts To Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Rumors

There’s a chance that Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon may be fighting in the near future.

Per Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the schedule for Wrestlemania.

As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 26, 2022

This would be quite the match considering that McMahon is close to turning 77. Meanwhile, McAfee is only 34.

McMahon would have much more experience than McAfee since the latter has only had a couple of matches in the ring.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for this show as this would likely draw a ton of ratings.

The WWE world doesn’t seem too thrilled with this idea, however.

50% of me is intrigued

the other 50%: no god why please no no no no please why god no don’t do this to me please for the love of god stop no no no https://t.co/KSjHzDlDxt — meg 🏳️‍⚧️ (@lolitmeg01) February 27, 2022

Good news, professional wrestling fans. It looks like Goldberg vs. The Undertaker soon will no longer be the worst big-card match of all-time! https://t.co/m2YVoaD75L — Peter J. Schwartz (@pjschwartz1) February 27, 2022

There are bad ideas and then there are BAD ideas. https://t.co/cer280yYgm — Fighting Spirit Magazine RIP (@hardcopyDOTie) February 27, 2022

LOL. Most desperate Wrestlemania ever https://t.co/CsiALbKCeJ — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 27, 2022

bad ideas that might kill me https://t.co/5Qn7kft4At — VinceMcMahonGoogling (@VinceGoogling) February 27, 2022

Is it an 'Onion On A Belt' match? https://t.co/CrAV7ddHpn — Jim Valley (@JimValley) February 27, 2022

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place from April 2-3 in Dallas, Texas.

There will surely be more details on this tilt as the dates get closer.