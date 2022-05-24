Sasha Banks Not Happy With Ronda Rousey: WWE World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Sasha Banks made headlines last Monday when she walked out of Monday Night Raw. Her and Naomi were scheduled to be part of the main event, but the company's plans changed once they left the building.

While on Wrestling Observer Radio, insider Dave Meltzer provided some context on why Banks was upset with the WWE.

According to Meltzer, the WWE was supposed to have Banks fight Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, Ronda Rousey ultimately took her place.

“Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot…it was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair which was planned for months, I wrote about it," Meltzer said. "She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down. Okay, if you’re looking at it from only Sasha’s [side], they lied to me, right?"

For the most part, wrestling fans understand why Banks is frustrated with the WWE's creative plans.

"The thing is, Sasha also had a Wrestlemania title match," a wrestling fan tweeted. "And they killed it and got massively over with the crowd. So the anger should be at WWE not continuing to build the women's tag division and making it important rather than Ronda getting the singles championship match."

"Doesn’t deserve to be in this spot," a second fan said. "Maybe she should pay her dues like the rest instead of having everything handed to her."

"Ronda is improving.I’ll give her that because it shows," another fan wrote. "But I don’t think her being in Mania was the right call especially since they had her lose and then win at Backlash. They definitely should’ve had her wrestle some norm matches until Backlash. That would’ve worked way better."

The WWE has suspended Banks and Naomi indefinitely. Additionally, they were stripped of their women's tag team titles.

It's going to be fascinating to see how this situation plays out.