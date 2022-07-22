WWE World Reacts To Stunning Vince McMahon News

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: Triple H, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at the 2,357th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Vince McMahon held on Hollywood Blvd on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

Vince McMahon's run with the WWE is over. On Friday, the longtime leader of the professional wrestling company announced his retirement.

"At 77, time for me to retire," McMahon tweeted. "Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

It was recently announced that McMahon would step away from his duties as chairman and CEO of the WWE because of an investigation into his alleged behavior.

McMahon allegedly had a coercive sexual relationship with a former female wrestler. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, he paid out $7.5 million in hush money.

The timing of McMahon's retirement is interesting to say the least.

Here are some reactions to the latest news involving McMahon:

McMahon made an appearance on WWE's SmackDown shortly after it was announced that he was stepping down, but he didn't say much about his future with the company.

With McMahon ready to walk away from the WWE, the expectation is that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will run the show.

The WWE has not yet released a statement on McMahon's retirement.