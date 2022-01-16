WWE World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Roster News

On Sunday the WWE and wider professional wrestling world was stunned to learn that wrestler Adeel Adam, known by his ring name “Mustafa Ali,” requested his release from the company.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ali wrote that he has bigger ambitions that he feels he cannot reach in WWE. As a result, he is requesting his release from the global wrestling promotion.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali said. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Ali is one of the most popular of WWE’s high-flying wrestlers and helped bring their 205 Live show to prominence. Wrestling fans are overwhelmingly sad to see him go but are wishing him well in his future endeavors:

I absolutely cannot wait to see what Mustafa does now. Good for him. https://t.co/2EqUC0yxBd — Dr. Death Steve Wheeliams (@GentonWheels) January 16, 2022

The shackles are loosening, good for him! https://t.co/cQ2sdhfFUS — FadedG2000 (@FadedG2000) January 16, 2022

Obviously it must be upsetting to leave the company you aspired to work for when older. But honestly, the little flavours of what Ali can do in WWE excites me for what he can do in another company. All the best @AliWWE https://t.co/EObOziHCyb — Fan of the Pro-Wrestling Art (@FanoftheProWre1) January 16, 2022

Wherever you go and whatever you choose to do next, you're going to shine. Can't wait to see what the future holds for you, man. https://t.co/U9f9c5fUTr — The Nacho Man Blandy Average (@NachoKingZ) January 16, 2022

The 35-year-old Mustafa Ali worked on the independent wrestling circuit from 2003 to 2016 before being signed by WWE. During that time he spent several years as a police officer as well.

Ali made his WWE debut in December 2016 and quickly became one of the company’s most popular Cruiserweight competitors. He challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at Wrestlemania 34 but lost.

Over the next few years, Ali would make a few runs at championship gold but also came up short. And in recent months, there have been “creative issues” with his character.

With someone of his talent, we may not see Mustafa Ali out of the spotlight for long.