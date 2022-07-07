WWE World Reacts To The Naomi, Sasha Banks News

WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi have not appeared on company programming since walking out of Monday Night Raw due to apparent creative differences in May.

They might not return anytime soon, if ever. According to PWInsider, Banks and Naomi are no longer listed on WWE's internal roster.

If they're truly no longer with the company, losing them is a major blow to WWE's women's division.

Having joined the roster a decade ago, Naomi is one of the company's top veterans. Banks, meanwhile, has constantly put up classic matches, including an unforgettable battle against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 and a WrestleMania main event with Bianca Belair last year.

Fans are crushed at the possibility of Naomi and Sasha having ended their WWE runs.

Meanwhile, others are already hoping to see Banks sign with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE indefinitely suspended Sasha and Naomi, who held the Women's Tag Tag titles at the time, after they left May 16's episode of RAW before their scheduled match. They announced plans of a future tournament to declare new champions, but have not followed through or mentioned anything about it since.

They're still listed on WWE.com's roster page, and the company has yet to confirm any decision.