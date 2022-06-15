WWE World Reacts To Vince McMahon Investigation News

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is in some reported hot water over an alleged affair.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the WWE board is investigating a $3 million settlement McMahon reached with a former employee. McMahon is reported to have had an affair with the employee.

"The agreement is intended to prevent the woman, who had worked as a paralegal for the company, from discussing her relationship with McMahon or making critical statements about the chief executive," writes CNBC.

The WWE told the Wall Street Journal that it is cooperating with the investigation and the relationship between McMahon and the woman was consensual.

Wrestling fans are speculating about how this will play out, and wondering if the investigation is being supported by WWE President Nick Khan, who is slated to take over whenever McMahon steps away.

McMahon, 76, has been married to his wife Linda since 1966. They have two children, Shane and Stephanie, both of whom have worked for WWE both in the ring and behind the scenes.

Stephanie previously announced she was taking a leave of absence from the company last month.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," she wrote on Twitter. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."