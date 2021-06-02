WWE Announces 6 Notable Wrestlers Have Been Released

The WWE announced a roster shakeup today that has wrestling fans pretty confused. Superstars Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and Lana are among those who have been released from their contracts.

The company made the announcement this morning, one that Black said was “complete left field” for him. Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett are the other wrestlers who will not return to the company.

Strowman, who made his WWE debut as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2014. He went on to be a major star in his own right, holding the WWE Universal Champion belt after defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion belt earlier in 2020 with a win over Shinsuke Nakamura. He also won WWE Raw Tag Team Champion title twice, as well as the 2018 Men’s Money in the Bank event, and the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event that same year.

“What a chapter in life,” Strowman wrote on Twitter after the news came down. “Thank you!!!!!!”

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Black, a 36-year old wrestler out of the Netherlands, joined the WWE in 2019 after two years in NXT, where he won the championship. He was NXT’s Male Competitor of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year in 2017. He had been off of WWE shows for a while, but made his return at WWE SmackDown just two weeks ago, after the company teased his return for weeks prior. Most figured that Vince McMahon and company had major plans for him.

Lana is the longest tenured wrestler of those cut, making her debut in NXT back in 2013. Months later, she joined the SmackDown roster. She just had a match on Raw this past Monday, losing a tag team match with Naomi to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. One of her rivals, Ruby Riott, has also been released, after making her main roster debut in 2017.

Murphy had not been very active in recent weeks, but had been successful during his WWE career, which began in 2013 as a member of NXT, before being moved to the main roster in 2018. He and Seth Rollins won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship in January 2020, and won the WWE Cruiserweight belt in Oct. 2018.

Santana Garrett was signed to NXT in 2019, and never made it to the main roster, though she did appear in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble.

[WWE]