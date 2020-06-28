WWE’s Renee Young Says A ‘Big Announcement’ Is Coming

WWE commentator Renee Young was one of the WWE personnel who admitted to being diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago.

As scary as Renee Young’s COVID-19 news may have been, though, she has a big announcement that might mitigate it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Young announced that he has “a big fat announcement” that she’s going to drop on Wednesday.

“Hey y’all!!” Young wrote. “I’m so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday!”

As for the nature of the announcement, she responded to a few people playing the guessing game to narrow down the list. Young said that she isn’t pregnant, hasn’t recovered from COVID-19, and isn’t moving back to Canada.

Whatever the announcement is, the speculation is going to be non-stop. Her initial tweet already has over 600 comments and 5,000 likes in just over an hour. Speculation is running rampant in WWE social media circles.

Some believe she may be leaving WWE and joining her husband Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling.

Others suggested that WWE might be giving her a cooking show. Still others believe that she might be joining her beloved Las Vegas Golden Knights at training camp in the coming weeks.

It could also have something to do with the recent hiatus of the popular WWE Backstage. Perhaps the announcement involves the return of that highly-touted show.