Look: Air Force Football Fan Is Going Viral In The Stands

Air Force football fans aren’t having a fun Halloween night in the midst of a blowout. Luckily, one Falcons fan came prepared for a the game’s depressing outcome.

Boise State looks like the Boise State we’ve come to expect in past years. The Broncos are a darkhorse pick to earn a College Football Playoff selection in December. First, Boise State needs to take care of business against Air Force – the Broncos are doing just that.

Air Force put up plenty of points, but it came in a losing effort. The Falcons couldn’t slow down the Boise State offense, allowing 49 points. It was a long night for the Air Force football defense.

One fan came prepared for the long night. An Air Force football fan brought a blow-up mattress to tonight’s game, and made good use of it when tonight’s game got out of hand. Take a look below.

When you want to watch the game but don’t want to get out of bed to see your team get blown out… pic.twitter.com/Ln2QaV8Sqf — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 1, 2020

Take notice, college football fans. This is the way to go when your team is in the midst of a blowout. Luckily for Air Force, it wasn’t the worst night.

The Falcons closed the gap to 19 points in the fourth quarter, where it stayed put by game’s end. Boise State escaped with the 49-30 victory, but there was plenty of reason to be optimistic about the Falcons moving forward.

Hopefully, Air Force football fans won’t have to sleep through too many games this season. But this one fan’s prepared for such an occasion.