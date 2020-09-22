Photos: Air Force Football Unveils Incredible Special Uniform

Air Force football plans to honor the Tuskegee Airmen with a special, never before seen uniform later this season on Oct. 3. We got our first look at the special edition threads on Tuesday.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first group of African-American military pilots to fight in World War II. The division is one of the most celebrated units in military history. The Tuskegee Airmen had an incredible battle record that’s still recognized to this day.

Air Force’s football program released a statement on Tuesday, detailing the upcoming special edition uniform.

“The Air Force football team will honor the Tuskegee Airmen with the 2020 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform,” the statement reads. “The Falcons will debut the special uniform for the Navy game, Oct. 3, in Falcon Stadium. The uniform is gray with black lettering. The chrome base gray helmet features the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen with signature red tails and nose that helped identify the squadron. The helmet features the four squadron patches for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd. The pants feature an authentic stenciled information graphic on the side. The custom nameplate on the jersey says Red Tails, inspired by hand-lettered names painted on the side of the P-51 aircraft.”

Take a look at the brand new uniform in the pictures below.

Air Force will honor the Tuskegee Airmen on October 3 with the 2020 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform 👏 The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African-American pilots from the U.S. Army Air Corps commissioned by President Roosevelt in 1940. (via @AF_Football) pic.twitter.com/pUTgAYcFY3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 22, 2020

Air Force football also released a video highlighting the new look. Check it out below.

"The privileges of being an American belong to those brave enough to fight for them." – Benjamin O. Davis Jr. pic.twitter.com/PX3WbyVNdL — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 21, 2020

We can’t wait until Air Force football takes the field donning its new Tuskegee Airmen uniform.

The Falcons will debut the uniform on Oct. 3 against the Navy Midshipmen.