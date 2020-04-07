A Boise State Football Assistant Coach Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

A member of Boise State’s coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed this afternoon.

Zac Alley currently serves as the Broncos’ linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator. The assistant coach announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for the widespread coronavirus just last week, per Dave Southorn of The Athletic.

“I had no symptoms, anything, and in about a 24-hour period, I went from zero to 100,” Alley told reporters Tuesday, via 247Sports. “I didn’t think it was a big deal throughout the day and next thing I know, it was like, ‘All right, we probably need to go to the hospital.’ I don’t recommend it to anybody, it was definitely one of the worst pains I’ve felt in my life.”

Alley described the pain, resulting from the virus, as if “every breath was like taking a knife and sticking it through your ribs.” Fortunately, the Broncos’ assistant appears to be feeling better after a week of medical care.

This is certainly a frightening situation. There was some concern other Boise State coaches and players were exposed to Alley.

But according to Alley himself, he started experiencing symptoms a full week after the Broncos cancelled team activities in mid March.

We’re certainly wishing all the best for Alley, his family and the Boise State staff and players.