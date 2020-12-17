Boise State Coach Bryan Harsin Is Reportedly Interested In Pac-12 Opening

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin picked up right where Chris Peterson left off with the Broncos, maintaining their status as one of the elite Group of Five teams. But after seven years at his alma mater, he could be eyeing a job in the Pac-12.

According to Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, there is “mutual interest” between Harsin and the University of Arizona. The Wildcats fired head coach Kevin Sumlin earlier this week following an 0-5 campaign and three straight losing seasons.

Any interest Harsin may have in the Arizona job would be quite a surprise. Harsin has been mentioned as a candidate for almost every major Power Five head coach job for the past few years.

In seven seasons with the Broncos, Harsin is 69-18 with a 45-8 record in the Mountain West Conference. His team has won three Mountain West titles and three bowl games, and have four top-25 finishes.

Sources indicate that there is mutual interest between Arizona and Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. Legitimate chance he interviews. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) December 17, 2020

It would be quite the coup for Arizona to land a coach as successful and respected as Harsin. The Wildcats have struggled to string wins together since the Rich Rodriguez days.

Kevin Sumlin was supposed to lead them into a new era, but could replicate the success he had at Texas A&M.

As good as Bryan Harsin would be for Arizona, one has to wonder what why he’d take the job. He’s clearly going to remain a candidate for top jobs for a while, and there will be bigger and better openings in the Pac-12 alone within a year or two.

But if Harsin wants to get his big payday and compete in the Power Five, then more power to him.

Would Bryan Harsin and Arizona be a good fit together?