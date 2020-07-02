Over the last few months, we’ve seen a number of major college athletic departments cut sports, in response to the financial difficulties brought on by the ongoing health crisis. Boise State is one of the biggest schools to deal with cuts yet.

The Broncos join other notable Group of Five schools, including ECU and Appalachian State, to announce cuts. Given Boise’s place in the college football hierarchy, this one feels even more significant. The school’s baseball and swimming and diving programs will be cut.

“This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make, but it comes at a time when we are facing the most serious financial challenge we have ever seen,” Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey said in a statement about the move, per the Idaho Statesman. “Times like these are difficult for many people and we appreciate everyone who has supported these programs over the years, including our coaches, current and former student-athletes, donors and fans. We take all these measures seriously, knowing that the long-term stability of our department must remain a high priority.”

The moves will save the athletic department nearly $3 million on the annual budget. Scholarships for student athletes affected will be honored, if they choose to remain at the school. Those who choose to transfer will be immediately eligible.

Boise State announces it is cutting baseball and swim and dive… In all, the athletic department anticipates reducing its overall budget by nearly $3 million. — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) July 2, 2020

For Boise State baseball, this was a last in, first out situation. The Broncos baseball program was revived this spring, for the first time in 40 years.

The swimming and diving program was a pretty successful one for the Broncos.

This spring, the swim and dive team posted 12 top-eight finishes at the Mountain West championships, and for the first time in program history, the entire dive team qualified for the NCAA Diving Zone championships. Head coach Christine Mabile was hired in 2018, and dive coach Brandon Blaisdell has been with the program for five seasons.

Our thoughts go out to those affected by these cuts, and the rest going around college athletics right now.

[Idaho Statesman]