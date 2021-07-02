Boise State football has made a few major changes to its upcoming non-conference schedules in 2022 and 2023.

The Broncos had scheduled a home-and-home series with the Michigan State Spartans for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first game would have taken place in Boise, with the return trip in East Lansing. Instead, neither will be played.

Boise State has cancelled its non-conference home-and-home series with the Michigan State Spartans. The Broncos have, subsequently, scheduled the Washington Huskies for the 2023 season. In 2022, they’ll take on Oregon State, UT Martin, UTEP and BYU.

“Boise State has scheduled a pair of games at Washington – Sept. 2, 2023 and Sept. 8, 2029 – while the Broncos and Michigan State have agreed to cancel their home-and-home series, scheduled for 2022 in Boise and 2023 in East Lansing, Mich.,” Boise State announced via the team’s website.

Make no mistake here. Boise State football isn’t shying away from the competition. The Broncos have future non-conference games against programs like Oregon, Washington and UCF. Oregon State is also in the mix.

The Broncos are entering a new era this upcoming season. Bryan Harsin left Boise for Auburn earlier this year. Boise State, meanwhile, chose former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as its new leader.

Avalos was a star linebacker for the Broncos during his playing days. He’s a fan-favorite and has all the makings of being a rising star in the coaching world.

We’ll find out what he and the Broncos are made of when they square off with UCF in Orlando on Sept. 2 later this year.