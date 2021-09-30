Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it intends to stay in the conference. The Broncos were joined by San Diego State, who also reportedly plans to stay put.

The report comes in the wake of recent rumors that both schools were entertaining a move to the AAC to replace UCF, Houston and Cincinnati, all of whom are expected to make a leap to the Big 12 alongside current independent, BYU. However, talk of Boise State and San Diego State actually going through with the move to the AAC had died off in the last few days.

Those in favor of a strong Mountain West, or those that hope to see the two programs thrive year in and year out were largely pleased with Thamel’s latest report. However, a handful of fans saw a potential ulterior motive for Boise State to turn down the AAC’s invitation.

Rumors have connected with the Broncos with the Big 12 since Texas and Oklahoma announced their move to the SEC over the summer. The Power Five conference would surely offer Boise State the best opportunity, so many believe the school could just be waiting for a better offer before officially leaving the Mountain West.

This would be in regards to interest from the AAC. Broncos aren’t turning down the Big 12 when/if they call. https://t.co/1kqh4tYzA3 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) September 30, 2021

Assume this means more "we're not going to the American" than it does "we're staying in the Mountain West." https://t.co/gFSDePvmmO — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) September 30, 2021

Today always the key word… https://t.co/VsqPJbZpNI — 🔅Don Day (@DonLDay) September 30, 2021

Fans that expect Boise State to eventually jump ship may be right, but for the time being the report is welcome news for the Mountain West. With the Broncos and San Diego State both still on board, the conference can still feel good about where it sits on the national pecking order.

The Mountain West still may lose two other teams in the near future. A report earlier this week suggested that Colorado State and Air Force were exploring a move to the AAC to fill the conference’s newest holes.

Time will tell exactly how this shakes out, but is appears as the recent bout of realignment is far from complete.