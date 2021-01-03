Report: Kellen Moore Makes Decision On Boise State Job

After Bryan Harsin departed Boise State for Auburn, a vacancy was left at one of the most competitive Group of Five schools in college football. Naturally, former program quarterback Kellen Moore emerged as a logical target to take over the gig.

However, it looks like he’ll choose to stay in Dallas in 2021.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Ed Werder, Moore will return as the Cowboys offensive coordinator next season. In fact, Dallas is expected to sign the young assistant to a contract extension, per ESPN sources.

That means that Boise State will still be on the lookout to replace Harsin, while Moore locks down a longer term gig in the NFL.

Kellen Moore will remain as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator in 2021, bypassing an opportunity to return to his alma mater at Boise St as HC, per league sources to @WerderEdESPN and me.

Cowboys expect to sign Moore to an extension, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 3, 2021

The report confirms earlier rumors that Moore would pass on the Boise State job. Clearly, he sees greener pastures at the moment in Dallas with the Cowboys.

Kellen Moore quickly rose to prominence in the NFL, bursting onto the scene as one of the league’s youngest assistants. At just 31, he assumed the lead offensive coordinator duties for the Cowboys. Moore helped create an impressive gameplan in Dallas in 2019 and further developed franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys field general threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last year during the team’s 8-8 season.

With a vast collection of injuries this year, Moore will be quick to flush the 2020 season. However, it looks like the Cowboys believe in him moving forward if an extension is on the table.

So Kellen got the JG offer. Head on a swivel there MM. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 3, 2021

With Harsin off to Auburn and Moore still in Dallas, it’s likely that Boise State’s focus will turn to Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. The Ducks assistant helped develop a strong defense in Eugene over the last few seasons and helped win the team a Pac 12 Championship in 2020.

Still, Boise State fans will be disappointed that their prodigal quarterback didn’t return home.