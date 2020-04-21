Major College Football Program Has Furloughed Its Coaches

As companies nationwide continue to be hit hard by COVID-19, we’ve seen furloughs implemented as a way to try to mitigate damage. That practice has now made its way to college football.

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp emailed university staff and faculty on Monday to announce that any employees making $40,000 a year or more would be asked to take furloughs. The Idaho Statesman confirmed today that that directive includes football coaches.

“The economic toll of this pandemic has been felt by every college and university across our nation, with public institutions experiencing the hardest hit because of our smaller operating reserves and endowments, and larger populations of students with financial need,” Tromp wrote, via The Arbiter.

The highest-paid employees–those who make $150,000 a year or more–will be asked to take 10 furlough days, the largest amount. This figure includes most of BSU’s football coaches.

Anyone earning between $100,000-$149,999 yearly must take seven furlough days. Those making between $75,000-$99,999 will use five while anyone bringing in $40,000-$74,999 will have to use four.

Boise State faculty and staff received an email from President Tromp regarding the economic challenges that have been a result of COVID-19. The BSU senior leadership team, including herself, will be taking a minimum two-week furlough.

While it may seem stunning to see the first college football program fall victim to furloughs, we doubt Boise State will be the last.

There are going to be a lot of schools and athletic departments hit extremely hard by the ongoing pandemic, and furloughs are just a painful part of trying to weather the storm.