Report: Boise State Has Reportedly Found Its New Head Coach

Boise State’s coaching search appears to be coming to an end. And no, Kellen Moore will not be returning to his alma mater to be their new coach.

The Broncos lost head coach Bryan Harsin this offseason to the Auburn Tigers. It was a tough pill to swallow for the program since Harsin owned a 69-19 record at the helm.

Shortly after Auburn poached Harsin from Boise State, there were rumors linking Moore to his former program. That would’ve been quite the reunion for the program’s best quarterback ever, but he ultimately chose to sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, who will be the next head coach at Boise State? According to The Idaho Press, the Broncos are expected to name Andy Avalos as their new coach.

Avalos spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks. Before becoming a coach at the collegiate level, Avalos was a former All-WAC linebacker for the Broncos.

Boise State had Avalos on its coaching staff from 2012-2018 as an assistant coach before he jumped at the opportunity to join Oregon’s staff.

BREAKING: Sources tell @TheIdahoPress

— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 8, 2021

Avalos knows what Boise State’s standards are when it comes to recruiting and winning. He should be a worthy successor to Harsin.

The Broncos owned a 5-2 record this past season, which was shortened due to COVID-19. We’ll see if Avalos can improve that win total in 2021.