Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Has Interviewed For Big CFB Job

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly interviewed for a head coaching job at Boise State next year. With coach Bryan Harsin leaving the program to take the newly-opened Auburn job, the Broncos turned to a former player as a possible option.

Moore was the starting quarterback at Boise State from 2008-2011 and, according to sources at the Dallas Morning News, he considers the opportunity a highly attractive option for his future.

Moore and Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Andy Avalos are widely considered the frontrunners for the head coaching job. Formerly serving as a linebackers coach for the program, Avalos has strong connections to Boise State as well.

Despite a rough year for the Cowboys in 2020, Kellen Moore’s two years calling the shots for the Dallas offense has been successful. Last year, the Cowboys offense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL, scoring 30+ points in each of their wins.

Can confirm, through multiple sources, that Kellen Moore & Andy Avalos have high interest in #BoiseState job. Both families on board. Both have interviewed. Process has included Chris Petersen, per sources. I expect one to be hired this week. More details Sunday in @TheIdahoPress pic.twitter.com/hoDvbHdVP3 — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) December 26, 2020

The sharp decline in offensive production this year can be easily attributed to offensive injuries, especially to star QB Dak Prescott. In the five games before Prescott’s brutal leg injury, Moore’s offense scored 162 combined points. In the next five games without Prescott, they combined for just 72.

Kellen Moore, 32, is in the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. Although he’s well liked by the franchise, Jerry Jones may be hard pressed to keep him around with this potential job offer in the mix.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton gushed his praises for Moore earlier this week.

“Kellen is a great coach,” Dalton said on Thursday. “I got to play against him when he was at Boise State. Just to see him as a player, his NFL career and now his coaching career, he is doing an unbelievable job.

“He is one of those guys that to be where he is at, he worked really hard for it and is very deserving. So Kellen is an unbelievable coach, and he is going to be for a long time.”

Whoever lands this up-and-coming coach will be lucky to have him.