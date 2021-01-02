Report: Kellen Moore ‘Unlikely’ To Be Next Boise State Coach

Ever since Bryan Harsin left Boise State for Auburn, Kellen Moore has reportedly been atop the Broncos’ coaching hot board.

The Boise State legend and current Cowboys offensive coordinator would be the perfect fit for the Broncos. He already has the support of fans and boosters. His experience in the NFL would certainly help in the college game as well.

A week ago, the Boise State coaching search appeared to be closing in on Moore. But a new report indicates the window to hire Moore could soon be closing.

Moore is “unlikely” to become Boise State’s next head coach, per a report from Boise State beat reporter B.J. Rains. It’s not a done deal just yet, but it’s heading in that direction at the moment.

Multiple sources tell @TheIdahoPress and @BlueTurfSports that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is unlikely to become Boise State’s head coach. These things can always change, but I’m told Boise State is expected to move in another direction. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 2, 2021

This is a stunning twist, to say the least. For now, all eyes turn to candidates like Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.

Avalos, like Moore, has a strong connection to the Boise State program. As a player, he was a star linebacker for the Broncos, before he joined Boise in a coaching capacity in 2012. He spent six years coaching within the program and served as Boise’s defensive coordinator for his final three years.

Avalos has since spent the last two years with the Ducks, helping Oregon – a program previously known for its offense – become a defensive juggernaut within the Pac-12.

Avalos and the Ducks will wrap up their season Saturday afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl. If Boise wants Avalos, and Avalos wants Boise, a decision could be made within the next week.

If Avalos chooses to stay at Oregon, though, Boise State’s coaching search could play out over the next few weeks until a decision is made.

As for Moore, it looks like he’s content with his current position in the NFL based on this news.

[B.J. Rains]