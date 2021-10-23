College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game.

After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.

As you’d expect, the field goal unit rushing onto the field caused a ton of confusion. When the dust finally settled, Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper’s game-winning field goal attempt hooked left.

It was a really brutal mistake to make with the game on the line. Once the game went final, Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio received a ton of criticism on social media for not having his team better prepared in that situation.

“It is truly difficult to express just how BADLY Steve Addazio mismanaged the end of this game,” RedditCFB tweeted.

“The award for ‘worst college football coach of the week’ has already been won in a landslide by Steve Addazio, who lost the game when his team wrongly attempted a fire-drill field goal instead of spiking the ball, then blamed the players for doing it,” Rodger Sherman of The Ringer said.

“Steve Addazio has never coached at the NFL level,” David Helman of DallasCowboys.com wrote. “Which means Steve Addazio has pretty much always worked within the framework of knowing that the clock stops when you get a first down. an important reminder that people having the job doesn’t mean they know more than you.”

“Three different universities have decided Steve Addazio was the right person to serve as head coach of their program,” Heath Cline of 107.5 The Game said. “Never let anyone tell you the cream automatically rises to the top.”

During his postgame press conference, Addazio said the field goal unit ran onto the field when it wasn’t supposed to.

“All we wanted to do was spike the ball but had to have the fast field goal team ready because if the ball, had we had to not have a first down and didn’t have a chance to get up and spike the ball, we had to have the fast field goal team ready,” Addazio said, via 247Sports. “So we had fast field goal ready down by where the ball was and the guys took off on to the field, the fast field goal team. They weren’t sent, but they went and it created that confusion at the end, which is just a shame. We really got set up. It wasn’t like we weren’t set up to kick the field goal.”

The college football world believes Addazio should’ve taken full responsibility for the Rams’ blunder last night.