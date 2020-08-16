Star College Football WR Is Forgoing Final Season Of Eligibility

With no college football available for programs in major conferences, we’re likely to see a mass exodus of NFL-caliber players in their final season of eligibility.

Among the most recent big names to forego his final season is Colorado State wideout Warren Jackson. Taking to Twitter, Jackson announced that he is leaving to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“When I made the decision to return for my senior season, I did so believing that our football team was going to do something special in 2020 and have the opportunity to compete for a conference championship,” Jackson wrote. “I believed that then and I still believe that now… Unfortunately, we were not able to get the chance. I still believe this will do something special when they are able to compete again, but I have made the very tough decision to forego my final year of eligibility and begin training for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Jackson is coming off one of the best seasons in Colorado State history. He recorded 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

At 6-foot-6, Warren Jackson has the kind of size and receiving abilities that many teams crave. He likely would have been selected in the 2020 NFL Draft had he declared after his junior year.

With so many conferences and individual schools canceling their season, Jackson is going to have to work his tail off to produce good measurables for NFL scouts.

We may not know for a while what kind of draft prospect Jackson really is.

Good luck on the draft prep!