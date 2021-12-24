Breaking: Hawaii Announces It Has Dropped Out Of Bowl Game

Citing COVID-19 issues, along with season-ending injuries and transfers, Hawaii football announced it has dropped out of the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors were supposed to face Memphis in the Hawaii Bowl tomorrow night. However, it looks like that game won’t be taking place.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game,” said Hawaii AD David Matlin. “We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week.”

Hawaii is now the second-team to drop out a bowl game this year. Texas A&M had to back out of the Gator Bowl earlier this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

While the Gator Bowl was able to replace the Aggies with Rutgers on short notice, it is going to be impossible to fill Hawaii’s spot by tomorrow. This is a brutal turn of events for Memphis, which had already made its way to the island.

Hawaii finishes the 2021 season with a 6-7 overall record. The Rainbow Warriors did not finish the regular season with a .500 record but were still eligible for a bowl game due to reaching the requisite six wins.