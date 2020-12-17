CFB Stadium Reportedly Deemed Unsafe, Will Be Condemned

The historic Aloha Stadium – home to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors – has seen its last college football game.

A new report from KHON-TV, Honolulu’s news channel, says Aloha Stadium has been “deemed unsafe ” to hold any crowds. The stadium will reportedly be condemned as a result.

“Sources tell KHON2 that Aloha Stadium has been deemed unsafe to hold crowds of any manner and is expected to be condemned,” writes Christian Shimabuku of KHON2. “The stadium, which was built in 1975, has been home to the UH football team and HHSAA championship games for the past 45 years. Additionally, it also hosted the Pro Bowl, the NFL’s annual All-Star game, for almost four decades.”

The Rainbow Warriors’ home was built in 1975 and has hosted thousands of events since. The stadium’s wear and tear has amassed over the years.

Whoa. "Sources tell KHON2 that Aloha Stadium has been deemed unsafe to hold crowds of any manner and is expected to be condemned." New stadium doesn't open until 2023. https://t.co/ZqGatEe9r9 — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 17, 2020

Hawaii football now has a massive headache to deal with.

The NCAA requires programs to maintain an average fan attendance of 15,000 once every two years to keep their Division-I status. Hawaii had no problems doing so thanks to Aloha Stadium, which seats 50,000. Now the Rainbow Warriors have to relocate, but there aren’t any suitable venues in Oahu. No other Oahu-area stadium seats anywhere close to 15,000 fans.

Help is on the way. The new Aloha Stadium is already being built, but won’t be completed until 2023 at the earliest. Hawaii football will be without a permanent home until then.