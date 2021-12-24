The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

A football pylon with the University of Hawaii logo on it.HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a pylon with the University of Hawaii logo during an NCAA football game between the San Jose State Spartans and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriorsat the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on September 18, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues.

Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.

This is the second bowl game this week to have a team drop out, but unlike Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, Hawaii won’t be replaced on such short notice. This postseason contest just won’t be happening.

Here’s a snippet of what the college football universe had to say about tonight’s news.

Considering how many teams around the country are having issues with COVID right now, some other bowl games might find themselves in precarious position. Here’s hoping that isn’t the case though.

The Hawai’i Bowl was the only game scheduled for Christmas Eve, which means bowl season won’t resume until Christmas Day, when Georgia State and Ball State meet in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.