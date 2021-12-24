College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues.

Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.

This is the second bowl game this week to have a team drop out, but unlike Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, Hawaii won’t be replaced on such short notice. This postseason contest just won’t be happening.

Here’s a snippet of what the college football universe had to say about tonight’s news.

The Memphis football team is about to have the 36 best hours any college football team has ever had https://t.co/98uqZFOdcf — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 24, 2021

I was just connecting the dots on this. They’re stuck in Hawaii and DON’T have to play football. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 24, 2021

Good lord. Memphis flies halfway around the world and Hawaii can’t play the game https://t.co/34k1aS8VEs — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 24, 2021

Oh no. That’s a long and expensive trip that Memphis made to end up not playing a football game. https://t.co/j6ViGnA832 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 24, 2021

Hawai‘i withdraws from the Hawai‘i Bowl, which is scheduled for tomorrow (Christmas Eve), due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Memphis flew 14 hours to Honolulu. Practiced. Prepared. Ready to play in 22 hours. Man, that just sucks. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 24, 2021

I guess the good news for Memphis is the team is already in Hawaii. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 24, 2021

i will play in the Hawaii bowl if @easypost pays for my flights and hotel — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 24, 2021

Considering how many teams around the country are having issues with COVID right now, some other bowl games might find themselves in precarious position. Here’s hoping that isn’t the case though.

The Hawai’i Bowl was the only game scheduled for Christmas Eve, which means bowl season won’t resume until Christmas Day, when Georgia State and Ball State meet in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.