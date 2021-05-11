Colt Brennan, Former Hawaii Football Star, Reportedly Dead At 37

Colt Brennan, a former star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who put up massive numbers in June Jones‘ offense, has passed away. He was just 37 years old.

Brennan is one of the most celebrated players in Hawaii football history. He was a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-WAC in 2006-07, receiving Third-team AP All-American honors each of those two seasons. In 2006, he won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the top passer in college football.

He threw for 14,193 yards over three Division I seasons at Hawaii, with 131 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. His 2006 season—5,549 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an 11-3 record—is one of the most prolific the sport has seen. A year later, he helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season, before falling to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

So far we don’t have much information about his death. His family has confirmed it to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, per beat writer Stephen Tsai.

Colt Brennan would go on to be a sixth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by Washington, where he spent the 2008-09 seasons, before an offseason sint with the Oakland Raiders in 2010.

Brennan experienced some serious peaks and valleys during his post-football career. A serious car crash in 2010 left him with a minor traumatic brain injury, which he described in detailed in a docu-series called “4th and Loud” about his brief stint with the Arena League’s Los Angeles Kiss, a team sponsored by the famous rock band of the same name. He also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2012.

The accident Late last year, he was arrested for a disturbance at a hotel in the Honolulu, and charged with second-degree trespassing. Months earlier, he wrote about his experiences, and what being in Hawaii meant for him during COVID-19 in an Instagram caption:

The last couple years have been a journey. I spent 9 months in the hospital, had to learn how to walk again, and have been trying to find my purpose . A couple years mixed with heartache, triumph, mistakes, and lessons in life. I’m so great full Hawaii is my home, and so great full for the state and especially its people during these tuff couple years. Riding out Covid – 19 is a blessing here compared to most of the world. The compassion and strength here in Hawaii feels unmatched, especially when we have managed such low rates of infection. Thank you Hawaii. Aloha, and “One Love.“

We’ll have more on this devastating news as it comes out. Our thoughts go out to the Brennan family, and everyone impacted by this tragic loss.

