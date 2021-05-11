Hawaii Football Pays Tribute To Legendary QB Colt Brennan

The University of Hawaii football program is reeling from the death of former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away on Tuesday.

Brennan, 37, starred at UH from 2005-07, setting a slew of passing records while leading the program to the Sugar Bowl in his final season. The 2008 sixth-round NFL Draft pick had fallen on some hard times in recent years, but was reportedly making progress at a California treatment program before he tragically suffered a deadly setback.

This afternoon, the Hawaii athletic department paid tribute to Brennan’s life and his impact on the Warrior program.

“It’s just a sad day for all of Hawai’i,” said June Jones, Brennan’s coach at UH. “Colt was clearly the star of our program and what he did after the 2006 season by staying in school, said a lot about him and how he cared much more about Hawai’i and his teammates. That’s something that doesn’t happen anymore.”

Former Warriors standout and assistant coach Rich Miano added that Brennan was “more impactful on and off the field” than any other player he’s seen in his four-plus decades around the Hawaii program.

Brennan finished his career at Hawaii with 14,193 passing yards and 131 touchdowns. The Rainbow Warriors went 23-4 in his final two seasons as a starter.

According to Brennan’s father Terry, the quarterback died “peacefully” with family by his side.