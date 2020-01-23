Update On ‘Last Chance U’ QB Star Malik Henry

Malik Henry played for four different high schools before beginning his college career at Florida State. Now, he could be set for a fourth different college program as well.

Henry, who left the Seminoles after his freshman season, found the spotlight at Independence Community College in Kansas, of all places. His two seasons with the JuCo program coincided with its stint as the focus of Netflix’s Last Chance U.

The enigmatic but talented quarterback was a major focus of the show in season three, both displaying his impressive arm and his difficult personality. After two years, he ultimately surfaced at Nevada, where he had the chance to resurrect his college career.

He started two games for the team this season, going 1-1 with a win over San Jose State. The team scored a season-high 41 points in the win over the Spartans. Ultimately, he was taken off the field to focus on academics. Now, his Nevada career is over.

From Nevada Sports Net:

“Malik Henry’s time with the Nevada football program is over. “The well-traveled quarterback, who started two games for the Wolf Pack during the 2019 season, is no longer enrolled at the university after the spring semester started Tuesday, a Wolf Pack spokesperson told Nevada Sports Net.”

This comes less than two weeks after Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell that Henry’s status with the team “hadn’t been finalized yet.”

Earlier this month, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said he still had to talk to Henry about his future with the program as the spring semester loomed. “I need to have a conversation with Malik here before this semester starts and we’ll review his academics,” Norvell said Jan. 10. “That hasn’t been finalized yet.”

It is unclear if academic concerns play a role in Malik Henry’s departure from the Mountain West program. If so, the future of his college career is very up in the air. He does have a year of eligibility remaining if he’s eligible to play, and could use it elsewhere.

At Nevada, Henry completed 42-of-78 passes for 593 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

