Video: Nevada Dumps French Fries On Coach After Bowl Win

The second bowl game of the college football postseason took place this afternoon, bringing plenty of exciting play with it.

Nevada downed Tulane 38-27 in the annual Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong dazzled all afternoon, going 22-for-28 with five touchdowns in the victory. Nevada also turned the Green Wave over three times on its way to a comfortable win.

After finishing third in the Mountain West, a bowl victory seemed like the perfect way to wrap up the season. Head coach Jay Norvell had another strong performance, so the Nevada players felt like they needed to celebrate by pouring a particular item over him after the win.

French fries.

A french fry bath followed by a Gatorade bath to wash it down with followed by a 15-yard penalty because the game wasn't over. What a friggin' sport… pic.twitter.com/cFrjJP2GrN — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 22, 2020

Seems like the only proper way to go out at the Idaho Potato Bowl. And a little bit of Gatorade to wash it down.

Unfortunately, the Wolf Pack got a 15-yard penalty for the move because there were still 17 seconds left in the game. It actually helped Tulane score another touchdown and make the final deficit look a little better for the Green Wave.

Norvell and Nevada capped off a strong 2020 season with win, finishing at 7-2. The Wolf Pack continue to utilize an impressive Air Raid offense, which was clearly on display on Tuesday.

In just the fourth season under Norvell, Nevada has had three consecutive winning years. It’s possible that the Wolf Pack are close to jumping into the Mountain West elite, alongside Boise State.

Hopefully, college football fans will get some more unique celebrations as the bowl season continues on.