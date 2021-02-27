The Spun

New Mexico Makes Decision On Head Basketball Coach

New Mexico basketball has made a decision on whether head coach Paul Weir will return for the 2021-22 season.

The Lobos are just 6-14 this season and will miss a fourth straight NCAA Tournament with Weir at the helm. New Mexico officials are now looking to make a change.

Weir won’t return as head coach at New Mexico beyond this season, as first reported by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez confirmed such news in a statement on Saturday.

“Paul and I agree that a change of leadership in our men’s basketball program is in our best interest at this time,” Nunez said, via GoLobos.com. “While this year has certainly been challenging for Coach Weir, his staff, and our student-athletes, after evaluating the overall program, it is the appropriate time for a new beginning. I want to thank Paul and his family for their commitment and service to New Mexico and we wish them the very best in the future.”


