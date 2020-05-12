The dominoes are starting to fall, unfortunately in the direction of the 2020 college football season either being postponed or cancelled for certain schools. Three Mountain West programs made a major announcement regarding school in the fall.

NCAA President Mark Emmert thinks it’ll be tough for football to be played if students aren’t attending school on-campus. Emmert has the support of powerful voices in college football, including the majority of the College Football Playoff Committee.

The NCAA’s stance could create a headache of issues ahead of the 2020 season. Some areas have been hit harder than others with the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning certain schools will be open for business while others are closed. The issues are seemingly endless.

Some universities are starting to take matters into their own hands. San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State have each announced they will not be offering on-campus classes this fall, via California State University Chancellor Timothy White.

This doesn’t add much room for optimism regarding the 2020 season, at least for those on the West Coast. College football is certainly hoping for games to be played, and ultimately it’ll be up to the individual conferences. Those located in California and in other West Coast states could be affected most.

Other conferences like the SEC and Big Ten are planning on moving ahead, though. Conferences like the Pac-12 and Mountain West may have no other choice than to be left behind.

The 2020 college football season appears to be getting more complicated with each passing day.