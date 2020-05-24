College Football Freshman Suffered ‘Major Brain Injury’ In Accident

San Jose State announced tonight that redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kyane Schmidt is currently hospitalized after suffering a major brain injury.

Schmidt, who walked onto the team before last season, was involved in a single car rollover accident on Wednesday. He is in a coma.

“For those of you that don’t know, Kyane was in a single car rollover accident on 101 South in Goleta CA, near Santa Barbara,” reads the Caring Bridge site created by Schmidt’s family. “He was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a major brain injury. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in a deep coma. The doctor said he will be in a coma for multiple weeks. He’s going to need to fight…. We believe in him.”

The San Jose State football Twitter account tweeted support for Schmidt tonight and asked fans and supporters to visit the Caring Bridge site and drop their well wishes.

“Our brother Kyane needs our support while he fights! Please follow the link below to send a message to him and his family with your prayers and good thoughts of support, strength, healing and love,” reads the SJSU football tweet.

Spartan Nation, we need you! Our brother Kyane needs our support while he fights! Please follow the link below to send a message to him and his family with your prayers and good thoughts of support, strength, healing and love. 🙏https://t.co/Uit29ythfB#SpartanFamily pic.twitter.com/u7Am3XrdzD — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) May 24, 2020

Schmidt began his college career as an offensive lineman but was transitioning to the defensive side of the ball in spring practice. He did not appear in any games in 2019.

We extend our best wishes for a full recovery to Kyane and we’re keeping his family and friends in our thoughts.