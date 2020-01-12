Former SEC Starting QB Appears To Reveal Transfer Decision

Nick Starkel is set to play for his third college football program. The former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback is leaving his Southeast, and is now out West.

Starkel played 11 games for Texas A&M between 2017 and 2018. After heading to Arkansas, he played in eight games this fall for the struggling Razorbacks.

Perhaps the weirdest game of his career so far came for the Hogs against San Jose State. He threw for the third-most yards of his career—356—and tossed for three touchdowns, but also threw five interceptions.

Arkansas lost to the Spartans, long one of the worst teams in the Mountain West, 31-24.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em?

Arkansas is undergoing major changes, firing Chad Morris and hiring former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman this offseason. Starkel announced that he would transfer.

Today, he posted to Instagram, and tagged San Jose State as the location, indicating that he has his new home.

Nick Starkel does not appear in San Jose State’s student directory at this time, but the school does not begin its semester until January 21.

This could be a very good get for the Spartans. The team loses Josh Love, who is coming off of a very impressive senior year in which he threw for 3,923 yards, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Starkel had some poor moments at A&M and Arkansas, but both teams had much deeper issues, as indicated by their recent coaching changes. Arkansas was one of the single worst teams in the country, regardless of conference, over the last few seasons, struggling to beat Group of Five schools and unable to beat any SEC team.

Back in 2017, Starkel had a pair of 400+ yard, four touchdown games for the Aggies. He has a big arm and talent, so he may be able to find success out West.

