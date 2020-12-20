San Jose State Football Had The Best Tweet Of The Day

San Jose State football is finally getting the respect it deserves. All it took was an undefeated season and Mountain West Championship win.

The Spartans are one of the best stories in college football this season. SJSU went 6-0 during the regular season en route to the Mountain West Championship Game versus Boise State Saturday afternoon.

San Jose State was dominant. The Spartans beat the Broncos 34-20 in what turned out to be one of the best seasons in the program’s history.

SJSU had plenty of doubters heading into Saturday’s game, and the team knew it. The Spartans fired back at those same doubters in a new video following the Mountain West Championship Game. Take a look.

This has to be one of the best college football videos of the season. The Spartans are winning on and off the field.

San Jose State football hadn’t had a winning season since 2012, but head coach Brent Brennan has righted the ship. Brennan took over in 2017 when the Spartans went 2-11. They were even worse the following season, going 1-11. Things started to improve in 2019 as SJSU went 5-7.

Last season’s momentum slipped its way into 2020. The Spartans are undefeated Mountain West Champions after taking down former powerhouse Boise State.

Now, San Jose State is looking ahead to the bowl season. The Spartans are heading to the Arizona Bowl to play Ball State on New Year’s Eve.