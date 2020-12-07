College Football QB Apologizes For Reality TV Show Appearance

UNLV football starting quarterback Max Gilliam issued a public apology today for a very unusual reason.

Gilliam made a recent appearance on the reality TV show “Below Deck,” which showcases the crew of a yacht as well as the various groups of people who charter the vessel. As part of his trip, Gilliam and his buddies partook in eating sushi off of a nude model.

Well, at least some people were not happy about that. Gilliam apologized for his actions in a Twitter statement which can be seen below.

“While it was not my idea nor any of my friends’ ideas to eat sushi off of a model, I should have exercised better judgment and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers,” Gilliam said.

Max Gilliam was on a reality TV show called Below Deck. Gilliam has apologized and Marcus Arroyo said players have to recognize they represent UNLV when in public. Both their statements are below. But I can’t figure out what Gilliam did wrong. pic.twitter.com/i0jSm3kqcV — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) December 7, 2020

Gilliam really didn’t do anything wrong here, and he’s not in any danger of committing any NCAA violations. It kind of stinks that he had to apologize, but oh well.

With this behind him, Gilliam can turn his attention to the Rebels’ season finale against Hawaii, which is set for this Saturday. UNLV is 0-5 on the year.

In those five games, Gilliam has passed for 599 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 191 yards and two scores.