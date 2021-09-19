College Football World Reacts To Tate Martell’s Debut Last Night

For the first time since 2019 and the first time this season, quarterback Tate Martell took snaps under center in a college football game. This time around, he did so wearing a UNLV jersey.

Martell took to the field at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in the Rebels 48-3 loss to No. 14 Iowa State. He relieved starter Cameron Friel and went 2-for-6 for 27 yards, while adding two rushing yards on four attempts.

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo used Martell in a variety of ways to maximize his dual-threat ability. Although the program’s 0ffense was no match for the Rebels, the former Ohio State and Miami quarterback gave the opposing defense much more to think about.

Martell’s UNLV debut wasn’t the prettiest, but it does show that he may get an opportunity with the Rebels as the season continues on. With his unique skillset and the team’s lack of consistency at quarterback, the 23-year-old could have a chance to get some serious playing time.

Tate Martell enters the game. And runs. And then he’s out. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #unlvfb pic.twitter.com/cUTvn5xAXN — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 19, 2021

Martell transferred to UNLV this summer after opting out of the 2020 season. He fell down the depth chart and his on-field debut was delayed after a thumb injury inhibited him from practicing during preseason camp.

College football fans were excited to see him play on Saturday night, though he didn’t see much action.

Definitely tuned into this UNLV game so I can watch the 🐐 Tate Martell — Anthony Elentrio (@ElentriosTakes) September 19, 2021

However, the Rebels lost starter Doug Brumfield in last weekend’s loss to Arizona State, which cleared the way for Martell this Saturday. Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock even mentioned that he expected to see the former four-star prospect in some capacity ahead of this weekend’s game.

Martell hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since 2019 when he completed a seven-yard strike with Miami. That would be the only attempt he made that year with the Hurricanes.

During his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State, Martell completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown. He also added 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns, showing off his dual threat ability.

Martell may get the chance to add to his career totals as soon as next weekend when UNLV takes on Fresno State.

