UNLV Coach Shares Honest Admission On Tate Martell

Quarterback Tate Martell has taken a winding road to UNLV. The former Ohio State and Miami signal caller made his Rebels debut last weekend.

Martell appeared in UNLV’s 48-3 loss to Iowa State. The onetime four-star recruit completed 2-of-6 passes for 27 yards and rushed for two yards on four carries.

It wasn’t much, but it was Martell’s most extensive game action since his freshman year at OSU in 2018. On Monday, UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo said the Las Vegas native remains a work in progress as he gets more comfortable with the offense and heals from a summertime hand injury.

“I think you anticipate the fact that you can’t, okay great, he’s gonna know the whole thing after a week, one,” Arroyo said. “Number two is he working through some things that we know injury wise are going to be progressing or hampering him a little bit? Yeah, we have to take care of that. We have to manage that the best we can, and he’s not 100%. And we have to be smart.

“We’re not going to burden our team or burden an individual or burden our growth by saying ‘hey you got to go do it full speed here’s everything to get done.’ So, we got to be smart, day-to-day, and figure out exactly what he can handle, and if he can give us a chance, then let’s roll. Which I think there’s some things he can do to help us when he’s healthy. He feels confident, which that’s going to take time and rest too, which I’m excited about.”

UNLV is 0-3 on the season and is looking at another probable blowout loss this week at No. 22 Fresno State. It is conceivable Martell will get some more work during that game.

Already this season, the Rebels have played four quarterbacks, and their combined numbers are ugly. UNLV passers are 29-of-61 for 301 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.