The college football world received heartbreaking news on Wednesday night, as former Utah State safety Brian Suite passed away. He was only 28 years old.

Suite was battling Stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma, which is considered rarely curable due to its ability to spread throughout the entire body.

Utah state head coach Gary Andersen released a statement on the loss of Suite. It’s pretty clear that he’s devastated over this news.

“I have no words to describe how I’m feeling,” Andersen said. “Brian’s family, friends, coaches and teammates have a lost a great one far too soon. He was an integral member of this team and of Aggie Nation that impacted the lives of all he came in contact with both off and on the field.”

Andersen wasn’t done talking about Suite, as he also said “He embodied everything that we want an Aggie to be, and his example of positivity in the face of adversity will live on.”

“I have no words to describe how I’m feeling. Brian’s family, friends, coaches and teammates have a lost a great one far too soon. He was an integral member of this team and of Aggie Nation that impacted the lives of all he came in contact with both off and on the field….” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YwONbg5QBN — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 2, 2020

Suite finished his career at Utah State with 225 tackles and eight interceptions. His best season came in 2013, when he had 76 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble. Following his time with the Aggies, he signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Suite constantly put his toughness on display. He was such a humble personality that he’ll be dearly missed by so many people.

Our thoughts are with Suite’s family and friends during this time.