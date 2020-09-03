The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former College Football Safety Has Died At 28

Utah State Aggies coming out of the tunnel.LOGAN, UT - OCTOBER 16: The Utah State Aggies enter the field prior to the start of football action between the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies on October 16, 2015 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The college football world received heartbreaking news on Wednesday night, as former Utah State safety Brian Suite passed away. He was only 28 years old.

Suite was battling Stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma, which is considered rarely curable due to its ability to spread throughout the entire body.

Utah state head coach Gary Andersen released a statement on the loss of Suite. It’s pretty clear that he’s devastated over this news.

“I have no words to describe how I’m feeling,” Andersen said. “Brian’s family, friends, coaches and teammates have a lost a great one far too soon. He was an integral member of this team and of Aggie Nation that impacted the lives of all he came in contact with both off and on the field.”

Andersen wasn’t done talking about Suite, as he also said “He embodied everything that we want an Aggie to be, and his example of positivity in the face of adversity will live on.”

Suite finished his career at Utah State with 225 tackles and eight interceptions. His best season came in 2013, when he had 76 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble. Following his time with the Aggies, he signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Suite constantly put his toughness on display. He was such a humble personality that he’ll be dearly missed by so many people.

Our thoughts are with Suite’s family and friends during this time.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.